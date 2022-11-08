 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

