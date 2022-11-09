Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.