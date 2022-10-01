 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

