Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
