Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Sioux City. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.