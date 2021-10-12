Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
