Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT.