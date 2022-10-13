Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Get in your outdoor activities while you can—the National Weather Service predicts a cold front and potential storms to hit the Quad Cities midweek. According to meteorologist Timothy Gunkel, the week will kick off in the 70s with clear skies. Starting Tuesday evening, a cold front is expected to cool off the area through the remainder of the week.
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Sioux City folks …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
It will be a warm day in Sioux City. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
The Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
Sioux City's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high t…
Weather prognosticators in the 231st edition of America’s oldest almanac are predicting a colder than normal winter in the Heartland.