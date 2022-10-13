Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.