Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

