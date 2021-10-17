Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.