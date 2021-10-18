 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

It will be a warm day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

