It will be a warm day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degre…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…