Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Sioux City. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.