Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

