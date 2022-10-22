Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Tropical Storm Karl’s forward movement has stalled off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast, though forecasters say the halt should be brief and expect it to begin moving southward toward land early Thursday. The storm had been heading slowly to the north before weather conditions steered it around Wednesday night. It is expected to be nearing the coasts of Veracruz or Tabasco states by late Friday without strengthening into a hurricane. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Karl had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph late Wednesday. It was stationary, still centered about 255 miles north-northeast of the port city of Veracruz. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from Karl's center.