Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

