Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Sunday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.