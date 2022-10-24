Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect perio…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Sunday. It looks l…
On a thermometer, a tenth of a degree seems tiny. But small changes in average temps can reverberate in a global climate to turn into big disasters.
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is po…