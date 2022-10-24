Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.