Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 d…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Sunday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The area wil…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. E…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Today's condi…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Sioux City. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly clo…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We …