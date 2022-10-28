Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.