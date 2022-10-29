 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

