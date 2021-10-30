Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.