Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.