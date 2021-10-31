Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.