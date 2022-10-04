Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Weather prognosticators in the 231st edition of America’s oldest almanac are predicting a colder than normal winter in the Heartland.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Sioux City folks should be prepare…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.
Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved across South Carolina.
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm te…