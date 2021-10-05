Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.