Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Partly cloudy skie…
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
Sioux City's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temp…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Thursday, it will be a war…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…