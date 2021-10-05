Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

 Skip to main content
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

