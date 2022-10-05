The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
