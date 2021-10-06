 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Sioux City. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News