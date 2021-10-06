Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Sioux City. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
