Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.