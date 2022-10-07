Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 4:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.