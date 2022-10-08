Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Weather prognosticators in the 231st edition of America’s oldest almanac are predicting a colder than normal winter in the Heartland.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. A 51-degree low…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SW at …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The Sioux City area s…
This evening in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks t…
Local weather forecast for the week of Oct. 2 to Oct. 8.
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high …