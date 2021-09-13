Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a per…
It will be a warm day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
It will be a warm day in Sioux City. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected …
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a dra…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for hig…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Te…