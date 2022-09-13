The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
