The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a per…
It will be a warm day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
It will be a warm day in Sioux City. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected …
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Te…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for hig…