Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

