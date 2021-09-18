 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

