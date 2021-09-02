Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 t…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings …
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degr…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degr…
This evening in Sioux City: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Wednesday…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for h…
It will be a warm day in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 55% ch…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makin…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 61F. Winds light a…