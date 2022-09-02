Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 94. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.