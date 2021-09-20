Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
