Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

