Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We will s…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. There is a 58% chan…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Partly …
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degree…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.