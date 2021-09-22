Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.