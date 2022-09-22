Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.