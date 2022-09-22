Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
