Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We will s…
Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. There is a 58% chan…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Partly …
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degree…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 m…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. It l…