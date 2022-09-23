Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
