Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Sioux City area. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

