Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.