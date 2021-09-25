The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
