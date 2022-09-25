Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.