Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.