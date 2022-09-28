 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News