The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
